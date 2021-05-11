Market Analysts see iQIYI Inc. [IQ] falling to $15. Time to buy?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] price plunged by -4.22 percent to reach at -$0.58. The company report on April 29, 2021 that iQIYI Exclusive Drama “A Love for Dilemma” Becomes Massive Hit, Content Popularity Index Reaching 9000.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) (“iQIYI” or the “Company”), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, is pleased to announce that following the success of iQIYI-exclusive dramas My Best Friend’s Story and My Heroic Husband, its exclusive drama A Love for Dilemma has become a massive hit, achieving a content popularity index of over 9000 since its premiere. iQIYI uses a proprietary index system that draws on a range of user behavioral data such as user interaction and shares on social media to evaluate content popularity.

A Love for Dilemma generated a total of 223 hashtags across social media platforms and remained the number one trending topic on multiple authoritative watch lists including Enlightent, Vlinkage, Guduo Data, Maoyan Hot List, and Detavin Film and Television Drama Boom Index List, making it the most popular drama in China for the second quarter of 2021.

A sum of 25326836 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 20.59M shares. iQIYI Inc. shares reached a high of $13.6599 and dropped to a low of $13.02 until finishing in the latest session at $13.16.

Guru’s Opinion on iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2021, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on IQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73.

IQ Stock Performance Analysis:

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.62. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -21.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.44 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.66, while it was recorded at 13.97 for the last single week of trading, and 21.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iQIYI Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.33 and a Gross Margin at +6.14. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.72.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now -20.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.05. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] managed to generate an average of -$132,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

IQ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iQIYI Inc. posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 5.75%.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,838 million, or 75.10% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 38,648,477, which is approximately -1.664% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 31,838,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $437.46 million in IQ stocks shares; and CREDIT SUISSE AG/, currently with $346.52 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 71.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 80,566,061 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 33,992,189 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 164,755,205 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 279,313,455 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,043,723 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 10,495,796 shares during the same period.