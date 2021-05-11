Market Analysts see Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] slipped around -0.04 points on Monday, while shares priced at $15.76 at the close of the session, down -0.25%. The company report on May 3, 2021 that Huntington Ranks Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Consumer Banking in the North Central Region in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study.

Award reflects Huntington’s commitment to taking care of and looking out for customers and delivering exceptional customer satisfaction during height of COVID-19 pandemic.

Huntington Bank (Nasdaq: HBAN; www.huntington.com) has claimed the highest ranking in Customer Satisfaction with Consumer Banking in the North Central Region of the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, the sixth time in nine years.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock is now 24.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HBAN Stock saw the intraday high of $16.04 and lowest of $15.755 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.91, which means current price is +26.94% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.82M shares, HBAN reached a trading volume of 10388164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $17.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $16.50, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on HBAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.85.

How has HBAN stock performed recently?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.74. With this latest performance, HBAN shares dropped by -3.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.17 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.84, while it was recorded at 15.66 for the last single week of trading, and 12.61 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.11.

Return on Total Capital for HBAN is now 1.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.38. Additionally, HBAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.64.

Earnings analysis for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 225.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

Insider trade positions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

There are presently around $12,270 million, or 78.50% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,297,155, which is approximately -1.454% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 87,964,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $869.35 million in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly 4.181% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 343 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 64,677,010 shares. Additionally, 308 investors decreased positions by around 43,183,733 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 668,707,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 776,568,342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,600,460 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,433,499 shares during the same period.