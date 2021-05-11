Market Analysts see Exterran Corporation [EXTN] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Exterran Corporation [NYSE: EXTN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 21.81% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 37.95%. The company report on May 4, 2021 that Exterran Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Results.

Executing on $200 Million Exterran Water Solutions Contract Signed During the QuarterRaising Full Year Adjusted EBITDA Guidance to $150-160 millionCapital Structure Strategy Review Underway to Drive Near-Term and Long-Term Success.

Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) (“Exterran” or the “Company”) reported first quarter financial results.

Over the last 12 months, EXTN stock dropped by -17.48%. The average equity rating for EXTN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $153.25 million, with 32.95 million shares outstanding and 31.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 736.04K shares, EXTN stock reached a trading volume of 2764856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Exterran Corporation [EXTN]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Exterran Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Exterran Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exterran Corporation is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

EXTN Stock Performance Analysis:

Exterran Corporation [EXTN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.95. With this latest performance, EXTN shares gained by 23.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.96 for Exterran Corporation [EXTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.75, while it was recorded at 3.90 for the last single week of trading, and 4.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exterran Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exterran Corporation [EXTN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.07 and a Gross Margin at +19.06. Exterran Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.03.

Return on Total Capital for EXTN is now -0.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exterran Corporation [EXTN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.32. Additionally, EXTN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 200.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exterran Corporation [EXTN] managed to generate an average of -$24,577 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Exterran Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

EXTN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exterran Corporation posted -0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXTN.

Exterran Corporation [EXTN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $92 million, or 80.50% of EXTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXTN stocks are: CHAI TRUST CO LLC with ownership of 7,157,415, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,405,492 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.04 million in EXTN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.77 million in EXTN stock with ownership of nearly -46.827% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exterran Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Exterran Corporation [NYSE:EXTN] by around 1,992,242 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 4,629,385 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 17,802,493 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,424,120 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXTN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 232,482 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 503,954 shares during the same period.