Lyft Inc. [LYFT] stock Upgrade by Daiwa Securities analyst, price target now $56

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] traded at a low on 05/10/21, posting a -1.82 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $49.16. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Lyft President and Co-Founder to Participate as a Keynote Speaker at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) announced that John Zimmer, President and Co-Founder, will participate as a keynote speaker at the J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 24, 2021. Mr. Zimmer is scheduled to appear at 2:55 p.m. PST (5:55 p.m. EST).

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Lyft website at http://investor.Lyft.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7525447 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lyft Inc. stands at 6.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.45%.

The market cap for LYFT stock reached $16.10 billion, with 326.17 million shares outstanding and 249.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.79M shares, LYFT reached a trading volume of 7525447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lyft Inc. [LYFT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $67.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Lyft Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $73, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on LYFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc. is set at 3.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.83.

How has LYFT stock performed recently?

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.88. With this latest performance, LYFT shares dropped by -19.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.50 for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.38, while it was recorded at 51.57 for the last single week of trading, and 43.81 for the last 200 days.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lyft Inc. [LYFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.03 and a Gross Margin at +19.83. Lyft Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.13.

Return on Total Capital for LYFT is now -60.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lyft Inc. [LYFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.00. Additionally, LYFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lyft Inc. [LYFT] managed to generate an average of -$374,943 per employee.Lyft Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lyft Inc. posted -0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYFT.

Insider trade positions for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]

There are presently around $13,366 million, or 81.30% of LYFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 46,172,562, which is approximately 10.972% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,162,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in LYFT stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $917.39 million in LYFT stock with ownership of nearly -18.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lyft Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 282 institutional holders increased their position in Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT] by around 61,695,966 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 30,134,484 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 175,111,686 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,942,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYFT stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,827,002 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 8,165,732 shares during the same period.