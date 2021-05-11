Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] Revenue clocked in at $18.80 million, up 83.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: LKCO] loss -17.76% or -0.27 points to close at $1.25 with a heavy trading volume of 10781521 shares. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Luokung Shares to Continue to Trade in the United States on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) (“Luokung” or the “Company”), a leading interactive location-based services and big data processing technology company based in China, announced earlier that Luokung’s previously announced motion for a preliminary injunction was granted by the United States District Court for the District of Columbia (the “Court”), and that as a result of the ruling, the Department of Defense and other government defendants are enjoined from implementing or enforcing the designation of Luokung as a Communist Chinese military company, and the resulting restrictions pursuant to Executive Order 13959.

Upon receipt of the Court’s decision, Luokung contacted Nasdaq senior management to inform it of the action taken by the Court and requested that Nasdaq reconsider the delisting determination that it previously issued, as well as its decision to suspend trading in Luokung ordinary shares effective 8.p.m.(ET). on May 7, 2021. Earlier Nasdaq notified Luokung in writing that it has withdrawn its delisting letter, and the Company’s shares will continue to trade on the NASDAQ stock market.

It opened the trading session at $1.43, the shares rose to $1.44 and dropped to $1.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LKCO points out that the company has recorded 192.06% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -247.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 21.44M shares, LKCO reached to a volume of 10781521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luokung Technology Corp. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for LKCO stock

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.84. With this latest performance, LKCO shares gained by 2.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 192.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 135.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.71 for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2841, while it was recorded at 1.5100 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8252 for the last 200 days.

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -167.32 and a Gross Margin at +18.15. Luokung Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -167.81.

Return on Total Capital for LKCO is now -40.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.24. Additionally, LKCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] managed to generate an average of -$173,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Luokung Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]

There are presently around $7 million, or 3.90% of LKCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKCO stocks are: SICART ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 3,645,941, which is approximately 16.946% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 301,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.46 million in LKCO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.24 million in LKCO stock with ownership of nearly 3.881% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:LKCO] by around 842,997 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 396,207 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,212,848 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,452,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKCO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 272,796 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 6,501 shares during the same period.