Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] stock Downgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $22

Laredo Petroleum Inc. [NYSE: LPI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.17% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.92%. The company report on May 10, 2021 that Laredo Petroleum Announces Transformative Transactions.

Acquisition of High-Margin, Oil-Weighted Howard County Leasehold.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Divestiture of Gas-Weighted Reserves in Reagan/Glasscock Counties.

Over the last 12 months, LPI stock rose by 103.33%. The one-year Laredo Petroleum Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.85. The average equity rating for LPI stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $507.68 million, with 11.92 million shares outstanding and 11.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 584.14K shares, LPI stock reached a trading volume of 1263149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPI shares is $45.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Laredo Petroleum Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on LPI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Laredo Petroleum Inc. is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for LPI in the course of the last twelve months was 1.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

LPI Stock Performance Analysis:

Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.92. With this latest performance, LPI shares gained by 18.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 347.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.91 for Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.41, while it was recorded at 39.76 for the last single week of trading, and 21.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Laredo Petroleum Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.13 and a Gross Margin at +13.59. Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -129.09.

Return on Total Capital for LPI is now 2.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -213.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.16. Additionally, LPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] managed to generate an average of -$3,401,451 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

LPI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Laredo Petroleum Inc. posted 2.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Laredo Petroleum Inc. go to -9.34%.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $202 million, or 44.30% of LPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,235,222, which is approximately 3.181% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 520,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.36 million in LPI stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $15.4 million in LPI stock with ownership of nearly 164.274% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Laredo Petroleum Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Laredo Petroleum Inc. [NYSE:LPI] by around 1,511,856 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 3,484,647 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 440,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,436,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPI stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 662,485 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,909,747 shares during the same period.