Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] gain 8.19% so far this year. What now?

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] jumped around 1.77 points on Monday, while shares priced at $170.27 at the close of the session, up 1.05%. The company report on May 3, 2021 that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce Cousins as President & CFO.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Eupraxia” or the “Company”) (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology platform, announced that it has appointed industry veteran Bruce Cousins as the Company’s new President and Chief Financial Officer.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Mr. Cousins’ appointment is effective May 3, 2021. The combined role of President and CFO reflects the broader scope of the new roles’ operating and corporate responsibilities, as well as oversight of financial management and public markets reporting.

Johnson & Johnson stock is now 8.19% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JNJ Stock saw the intraday high of $171.53 and lowest of $169.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 173.65, which means current price is +12.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.52M shares, JNJ reached a trading volume of 8349854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $186.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $150 to $175. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $163, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on JNJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 43.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has JNJ stock performed recently?

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.06. With this latest performance, JNJ shares gained by 5.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.30 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.30, while it was recorded at 168.27 for the last single week of trading, and 154.41 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.79 and a Gross Margin at +66.09. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.82.

Return on Total Capital for JNJ is now 21.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.47. Additionally, JNJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] managed to generate an average of $109,398 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Johnson & Johnson posted 1.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 7.45%.

Insider trade positions for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

There are presently around $304,662 million, or 69.90% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 227,946,104, which is approximately -0.454% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 189,690,998 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.96 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $24.26 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly -3.829% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson & Johnson stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,823 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 55,749,043 shares. Additionally, 1,232 investors decreased positions by around 49,348,707 shares, while 282 investors held positions by with 1,702,985,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,808,083,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 220 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,849,457 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,623,671 shares during the same period.