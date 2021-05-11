Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC] moved up 17.51: Why It’s Important

Intec Pharma Ltd [NASDAQ: NTEC] jumped around 0.62 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.16 at the close of the session, up 17.51%. The company report on May 6, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies – NTEC, SNX, STAY, MX, MLND.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Decoy Biosystems, Inc. Upon completion of the merger, Intec shareholders are expected to own approximately 25% of the combined company. If you are an Intec shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Intec Pharma Ltd stock is now 20.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NTEC Stock saw the intraday high of $4.35 and lowest of $3.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.82, which means current price is +28.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 676.00K shares, NTEC reached a trading volume of 3253173 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Intec Pharma Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $10 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Intec Pharma Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $12, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on NTEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intec Pharma Ltd is set at 0.34 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24.

How has NTEC stock performed recently?

Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.77. With this latest performance, NTEC shares dropped by -2.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.98 for Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.23, while it was recorded at 3.76 for the last single week of trading, and 4.78 for the last 200 days.

Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NTEC is now -97.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -103.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.43. Additionally, NTEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC] managed to generate an average of -$313,956 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intec Pharma Ltd posted -1.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTEC.

Insider trade positions for Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC]

There are presently around $2 million, or 19.59% of NTEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTEC stocks are: MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD with ownership of 120,991, which is approximately -49.964% of the company’s market cap and around 2.94% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 82,761 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in NTEC stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.23 million in NTEC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intec Pharma Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Intec Pharma Ltd [NASDAQ:NTEC] by around 345,883 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 165,420 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 5,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 516,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTEC stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 152,518 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 42,516 shares during the same period.