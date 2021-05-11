For Sunrun Inc. [RUN], Analyst sees a rise to $87. What next?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] closed the trading session at $40.80 on 05/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $40.57, while the highest price level was $45.20. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Sunrun Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Customer Additions of 23,556 in Q1, Bringing Total Customers to over 573,000, 18% year-over-year growth in Customers pro-forma for Vivint Solar.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Increasing Full-Year Growth Guidance to 25% to 30%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -41.19 percent and weekly performance of -14.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -45.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.12M shares, RUN reached to a volume of 7928320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $81, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 3.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.11.

RUN stock trade performance evaluation

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.20. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -20.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 176.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.20 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.62, while it was recorded at 43.68 for the last single week of trading, and 60.45 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.70 and a Gross Margin at +17.25. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.80.

Return on Total Capital for RUN is now -4.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.67. Additionally, RUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] managed to generate an average of -$20,399 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunrun Inc. [RUN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunrun Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -168.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 47.82%.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,587 million, or 92.70% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 29,629,547, which is approximately 90.067% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,255,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in RUN stocks shares; and COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $853.15 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 27.542% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 273 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 59,662,698 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 70,835,867 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 57,637,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,136,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,889,979 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 37,370,128 shares during the same period.