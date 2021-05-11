For Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO], Analyst sees a rise to $13. What next?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] slipped around -0.18 points on Monday, while shares priced at $6.67 at the close of the session, down -2.63%. The company report on May 11, 2021 that INOVIO Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Investor Call at 4:30 PM ET.

INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on rapidly bringing to market precisely designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and HPV-associated diseases, reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. INOVIO’s management will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss financial results and provide a general business update, covering, among other things: the company’s recently reported Phase 2 segment trial data and plans for a global Phase 3 segment for INO-4800’s INNOVATE Phase 2/3 clinical trial; an overall update on the company’s COVID-19 vaccine developments to address current and future variants of concern (VOC) through its INO-4800 and the pan-COVID INO-4802; and a general update on its DNA medicines platform. The live webcast and replay may be accessed by visiting INOVIO’s website at http://ir.inovio.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -24.63% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INO Stock saw the intraday high of $7.20 and lowest of $6.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.79, which means current price is +6.98% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.35M shares, INO reached a trading volume of 16465760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]?

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 178.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08.

How has INO stock performed recently?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, INO shares dropped by -23.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.01 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.79, while it was recorded at 6.62 for the last single week of trading, and 11.59 for the last 200 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1760.60. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2245.39.

Return on Total Capital for INO is now -43.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.47. Additionally, INO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] managed to generate an average of -$635,157 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

Earnings analysis for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO.

Insider trade positions for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]

There are presently around $475 million, or 32.30% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,515,053, which is approximately 22.974% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,185,639 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.92 million in INO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $60.93 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 11.162% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 12,755,098 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 5,491,815 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 51,039,102 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,286,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,173,461 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,688,075 shares during the same period.