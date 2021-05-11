Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] fell -49.42% so far this year. What now?

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EBON] price plunged by -11.01 percent to reach at -$0.38. The company report on May 11, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Ebang International Holdings Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 7, 2021 – EBON.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 10, 2021) – The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:.

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (“Ebang International”) (NASDAQ: EBON) between June 26, 2020 and April 5, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:.

A sum of 11907034 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 26.18M shares. Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $3.4644 and dropped to a low of $3.06 until finishing in the latest session at $3.07.

Guru’s Opinion on Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ebang International Holdings Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.49.

EBON Stock Performance Analysis:

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.63. With this latest performance, EBON shares dropped by -39.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.79% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.35 for Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.26, while it was recorded at 3.45 for the last single week of trading, and 6.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ebang International Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.21 and a Gross Margin at -15.26. Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.41.

Return on Total Capital for EBON is now -32.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.57. Additionally, EBON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] managed to generate an average of -$149,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 6.41% of EBON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBON stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 858,760, which is approximately 508.67% of the company’s market cap and around 7.09% of the total institutional ownership; TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 661,707 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.28 million in EBON stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $0.52 million in EBON stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

24 institutional holders increased their position in Ebang International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EBON] by around 2,051,025 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 199,395 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 106,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,356,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBON stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,294,144 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 190,417 shares during the same period.