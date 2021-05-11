Deutsche Bank lifts JD.com Inc. [JD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ: JD] price plunged by -5.44 percent to reach at -$4.11. The company report on May 7, 2021 that JD.com to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 19, 2021.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618), China’s leading technology driven e-commerce company transforming to become the leading supply chain based technology and service provider, announced that it plans to release its unaudited first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, before the U.S. market opens.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

JD.com’s management will hold a conference call at 7:30 am, Eastern Time on May 19, 2021, (7:30 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 19, 2021) to discuss the first quarter 2021 financial results.

A sum of 16480383 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.78M shares. JD.com Inc. shares reached a high of $74.345 and dropped to a low of $71.39 until finishing in the latest session at $71.40.

The one-year JD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.11. The average equity rating for JD stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on JD.com Inc. [JD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $108.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for JD.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for JD.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on JD stock. On August 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for JD shares from 79 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for JD in the course of the last twelve months was 17.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

JD Stock Performance Analysis:

JD.com Inc. [JD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.30. With this latest performance, JD shares dropped by -11.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.26 for JD.com Inc. [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.91, while it was recorded at 74.98 for the last single week of trading, and 82.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JD.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JD.com Inc. [JD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.43 and a Gross Margin at +14.46. JD.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.62.

Return on Total Capital for JD is now 5.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JD.com Inc. [JD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.97. Additionally, JD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JD.com Inc. [JD] managed to generate an average of $176,295 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 54.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.12.JD.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

JD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JD.com Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc. go to 5.00%.

JD.com Inc. [JD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $44,045 million, or 45.40% of JD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JD stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 51,650,366, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,440,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.43 billion in JD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $2.3 billion in JD stock with ownership of nearly 2.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JD.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 381 institutional holders increased their position in JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ:JD] by around 60,673,215 shares. Additionally, 361 investors decreased positions by around 75,068,902 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 447,561,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 583,303,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JD stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,727,517 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 12,718,201 shares during the same period.