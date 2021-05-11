Credicorp Ltd. [BAP] Stock trading around $133.50 per share: What’s Next?

Credicorp Ltd. [NYSE: BAP] closed the trading session at $133.50 on 05/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $121.10, while the highest price level was $133.95. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Credicorp Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 7, 2021 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/78311.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.61 percent and weekly performance of 11.96 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 524.66K shares, BAP reached to a volume of 1399690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Credicorp Ltd. [BAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAP shares is $164.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Credicorp Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Credicorp Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credicorp Ltd. is set at 4.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 140.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAP in the course of the last twelve months was 3.38.

BAP stock trade performance evaluation

Credicorp Ltd. [BAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.96. With this latest performance, BAP shares dropped by -11.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.18 for Credicorp Ltd. [BAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.22, while it was recorded at 121.02 for the last single week of trading, and 140.31 for the last 200 days.

Credicorp Ltd. [BAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Credicorp Ltd. [BAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.28. Credicorp Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.89.

Return on Total Capital for BAP is now 0.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Credicorp Ltd. [BAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 207.89. Additionally, BAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Credicorp Ltd. [BAP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Credicorp Ltd. posted -2.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -201.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Credicorp Ltd. go to -0.15%.

Credicorp Ltd. [BAP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,286 million, or 65.00% of BAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,908,431, which is approximately 7.1% of the company’s market cap and around 36.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,553,447 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $430.39 million in BAP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $430.04 million in BAP stock with ownership of nearly -5.524% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Credicorp Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Credicorp Ltd. [NYSE:BAP] by around 6,381,204 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 7,679,696 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 37,840,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,901,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAP stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 948,094 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 557,072 shares during the same period.