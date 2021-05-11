Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] moved up 11.28: Why It’s Important

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] surged by $29.75 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $297.50 during the day while it closed the day at $293.45. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Coinbase Announces New Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release.

The company will use Say to crowdsource questions from verified shareholders.

Coinbase Global, Inc. announced the launch of a shareholder Q&A platform to be used for its upcoming first quarter 2021 earnings call on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. PT.

The market cap for COIN stock reached $56.92 billion, with 193.96 million shares outstanding and 127.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.14M shares, COIN reached a trading volume of 10227336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $285, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on COIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 23.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.55.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.01 and a Gross Margin at +89.39. Coinbase Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.47.

Return on Total Capital for COIN is now 28.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.56. Additionally, COIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] managed to generate an average of $86,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Positions in Coinbase Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ:COIN] by around 400 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COIN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 400 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.