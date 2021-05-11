Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP] stock Reiterated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $14

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [NASDAQ: APOP] gained 18.80% or 0.47 points to close at $2.97 with a heavy trading volume of 5069269 shares. The company report on April 19, 2021 that Cellect Biotechnology Reports Top Line Data from Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial.

Results Support Ongoing Clinical Development of ApoGraft in U.S.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: “APOP”), a developer of innovative technology that enables the functional selection of stem cells, announced positive data from the Company’s open label Phase 1/2 clinical trial of its ApoGraft™ technology in Israel. All eleven patients enrolled for the trial were transplanted using the ApoGraft product and were engrafted in a timely manner. The primary objective, safety and tolerability of ApoGraft administered to patients with hemato-oncology disorders, was met and there were no procedure related adverse events (AEs) reported during the course of the study.

It opened the trading session at $2.49, the shares rose to $3.42 and dropped to $2.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APOP points out that the company has recorded 68.75% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -80.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, APOP reached to a volume of 5069269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.30.

Trading performance analysis for APOP stock

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.33. With this latest performance, APOP shares gained by 1.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.15 for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.02, while it was recorded at 2.58 for the last single week of trading, and 2.66 for the last 200 days.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for APOP is now -85.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -113.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -117.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.07. Additionally, APOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP] managed to generate an average of -$438,035 per employee.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 48.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APOP.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [APOP]

There are presently around $0 million, or 14.91% of APOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APOP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 147,925, which is approximately -33.395% of the company’s market cap and around 8.03% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 10,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26000.0 in APOP stocks shares; and VALEO FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $4000.0 in APOP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. [NASDAQ:APOP] by around 1,600 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 117,555 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 40,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,777 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APOP stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,600 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 43,386 shares during the same period.