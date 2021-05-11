CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ] Is Currently -7.92 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

CarLotz Inc. [NASDAQ: LOTZ] loss -7.92% on the last trading session, reaching $6.51 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2021 that CarLotz Announces Record Revenue and Retail Unit Sales in First Quarter 2021.

First Quarter Revenue Growth of 123% to $56.6 million, Ahead of Expectations.

First Quarter Unit Sales Grew 76% to 2,554, Ahead of Expectations.

CarLotz Inc. represents 109.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $712.78 million with the latest information. LOTZ stock price has been found in the range of $6.47 to $7.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, LOTZ reached a trading volume of 13489986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]:

Barrington Research have made an estimate for CarLotz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for CarLotz Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarLotz Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for LOTZ stock

CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.20. With this latest performance, LOTZ shares dropped by -18.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.46 for CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.82, while it was recorded at 6.94 for the last single week of trading, and 9.71 for the last 200 days.

CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for LOTZ is now -1.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ] managed to generate an average of -$20,244 per employee.CarLotz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]

There are presently around $155 million, or 41.70% of LOTZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOTZ stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,660,904, which is approximately -11.201% of the company’s market cap and around 33.00% of the total institutional ownership; PARK PRESIDIO CAPITAL LLC, holding 2,200,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.55 million in LOTZ stocks shares; and WOODSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $14.14 million in LOTZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CarLotz Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in CarLotz Inc. [NASDAQ:LOTZ] by around 12,236,948 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 16,621,404 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 7,004,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,853,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOTZ stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,305,564 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 12,185,851 shares during the same period.