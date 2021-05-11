Canaan Inc. [CAN] Revenue clocked in at $69.30 million, up 72.18% YTD: What’s Next?

Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ: CAN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.21% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -22.83%. The company report on May 11, 2021 that CAN LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Canaan Inc.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 10, 2021) – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased Canaan Inc. (“Canaan”) (NASDAQ: CAN) between February 10, 2021 and April 9, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, CAN stock rose by 73.34%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.61 billion, with 155.50 million shares outstanding and 113.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.90M shares, CAN stock reached a trading volume of 8399825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canaan Inc. [CAN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canaan Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

CAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Canaan Inc. [CAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.83. With this latest performance, CAN shares dropped by -45.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 328.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.54 for Canaan Inc. [CAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.03, while it was recorded at 11.47 for the last single week of trading, and 8.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canaan Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canaan Inc. [CAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.71 and a Gross Margin at +5.84. Canaan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.05.

Return on Total Capital for CAN is now -37.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.95. Additionally, CAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] managed to generate an average of -$125,657 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Canaan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Canaan Inc. [CAN] Insider Position Details

32 institutional holders increased their position in Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ:CAN] by around 7,933,758 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 3,232,785 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 834,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,001,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAN stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,121,575 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,436,528 shares during the same period.