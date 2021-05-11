Alfi Inc. [ALF] is 57.59% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Alfi Inc. [NASDAQ: ALF] gained 23.51% on the last trading session, reaching $4.57 price per share at the time. The company report on May 10, 2021 that Alfi, Inc. Announces Full-Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option in Connection with Public Offering of Common Stock.

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) (“Alfi” or the “Company”), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company, powering computer vision with machine learning models to allow content publishers and brand owners to deliver interactive, intelligent information without violating user privacy, announced the underwriters have exercised their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 559,701 shares and 559,701 warrants pursuant to the exercise in full of the overallotment option granted to the underwriters in connection with the Company’s recently completed underwritten public offering of 3,731,344 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase 3,731,344 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $4.15 per share and warrant, less underwriting discounts and commissions. After giving effect to the sale of these additional shares, a total of 4,291,045 shares of common stock and 4,291,045 warrant were sold in the offering, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $17.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Alfi. The sale of these shares closed on Monday, May 10, 2021.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds primarily for the rollout of Alfi enabled tablets into service, accelerate the rollout of its SaaS software platform and repayment of any outstanding indebtedness.

Alfi Inc. represents 11.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $50.56 million with the latest information. ALF stock price has been found in the range of $3.86 to $4.91.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.64M shares, ALF reached a trading volume of 22989132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Return on Total Capital for ALF is now -73.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -197.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -197.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alfi Inc. [ALF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 539.22. Additionally, ALF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alfi Inc. [ALF] managed to generate an average of -$169,474 per employee.