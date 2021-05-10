Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Square Inc. [SQ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Square Inc. [NYSE: SQ] gained 4.19% on the last trading session, reaching $233.35 price per share at the time. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Square, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results.

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) has posted its results for the first quarter of 2021 on the Financials section of its Investor Relations website at investors.squareup.com and filed these results with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Square will host a conference call and earnings webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time/5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss these financial results. To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Square’s Investor Relations website at investors.squareup.com. A replay will be available on the same website following the call.

Square Inc. represents 452.94 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $107.36 billion with the latest information. SQ stock price has been found in the range of $231.179 to $241.699.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.15M shares, SQ reached a trading volume of 14803418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Square Inc. [SQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQ shares is $271.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Square Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Square Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Square Inc. is set at 12.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQ in the course of the last twelve months was 441.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for SQ stock

Square Inc. [SQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.69. With this latest performance, SQ shares dropped by -9.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 212.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.59 for Square Inc. [SQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 237.54, while it was recorded at 232.81 for the last single week of trading, and 201.81 for the last 200 days.

Square Inc. [SQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Square Inc. [SQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.78 and a Gross Margin at +28.01. Square Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.24.

Return on Total Capital for SQ is now 3.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Square Inc. [SQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.97. Additionally, SQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Square Inc. [SQ] managed to generate an average of $38,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Square Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Square Inc. [SQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Square Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 460.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Square Inc. go to 53.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Square Inc. [SQ]

There are presently around $66,040 million, or 75.80% of SQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQ stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 28,244,939, which is approximately -19.531% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,132,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.4 billion in SQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.88 billion in SQ stock with ownership of nearly 4.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Square Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 778 institutional holders increased their position in Square Inc. [NYSE:SQ] by around 35,619,100 shares. Additionally, 449 investors decreased positions by around 33,803,521 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 225,450,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,873,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQ stock had 273 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,739,061 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 4,553,000 shares during the same period.