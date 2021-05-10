Wall Street Analyst Initiated ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC]. What else is Wall St. saying

ChromaDex Corporation [NASDAQ: CDXC] loss -12.24% or -1.05 points to close at $7.53 with a heavy trading volume of 1302115 shares. The company report on May 7, 2021 that ChromaDex Corporation Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Tru Niagen® Revenue for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2021 Totals $12.4 Million, up 12% Year-over-Year, with Total Company Revenue of $14.7 Million and Gross Margin of 62.9%.

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) reported first quarter 2021 financial results.

It opened the trading session at $7.76, the shares rose to $8.26 and dropped to $7.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CDXC points out that the company has recorded 57.53% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -97.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, CDXC reached to a volume of 1302115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for ChromaDex Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2019, representing the official price target for ChromaDex Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6 to $8, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CDXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChromaDex Corporation is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

Trading performance analysis for CDXC stock

ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.20. With this latest performance, CDXC shares dropped by -22.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.19 for ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.78, while it was recorded at 8.51 for the last single week of trading, and 6.29 for the last 200 days.

ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.99 and a Gross Margin at +59.53. ChromaDex Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.62.

Return on Total Capital for CDXC is now -55.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -102.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.97. Additionally, CDXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC] managed to generate an average of -$181,136 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.ChromaDex Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ChromaDex Corporation posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDXC.

An analysis of insider ownership at ChromaDex Corporation [CDXC]

There are presently around $168 million, or 29.30% of CDXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDXC stocks are: YONG RONG (HK) ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 4,131,317, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,172,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.22 million in CDXC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $20.92 million in CDXC stock with ownership of nearly -0.932% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChromaDex Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in ChromaDex Corporation [NASDAQ:CDXC] by around 5,476,096 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,396,979 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 12,661,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,534,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDXC stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,533,532 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 990,614 shares during the same period.