Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] Revenue clocked in at $11.14 billion, down -7.78% YTD: What’s Next?

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] closed the trading session at $47.03 on 05/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $46.5346, while the highest price level was $48.60. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Uber CEO to Participate in Fireside Chat at 2021 J.P. Morgan Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced that Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 J.P. Morgan Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Mr. Khosrowshahi is scheduled to appear at 2:55 pm PT (5:55 pm ET).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Uber website at http://investor.uber.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.78 percent and weekly performance of -14.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.93M shares, UBER reached to a volume of 27885200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $69.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $74, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on UBER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.65.

UBER stock trade performance evaluation

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.13. With this latest performance, UBER shares dropped by -18.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.28 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.91, while it was recorded at 50.54 for the last single week of trading, and 46.82 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.82 and a Gross Margin at +35.38. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.76.

Return on Total Capital for UBER is now -18.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.58. Additionally, UBER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] managed to generate an average of -$296,842 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uber Technologies Inc. posted -1.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 65.50%.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $64,788 million, or 74.00% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 222,228,178, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 122,006,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.69 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.84 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly -1.312% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 693 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 226,921,640 shares. Additionally, 324 investors decreased positions by around 106,815,575 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 1,055,063,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,388,800,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 280 new institutional investments in for a total of 59,517,055 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 25,470,237 shares during the same period.