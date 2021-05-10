Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] fell -26.58% so far this year. What now?

Travere Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TVTX] slipped around -3.49 points on Friday, while shares priced at $20.01 at the close of the session, down -14.85%. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Travere Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Pivotal PROTECT Study of sparsentan in IgA nephropathy nears completion of patient enrollment; topline proteinuria data expected 3Q21.

Net product sales of $47.4 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -26.58% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TVTX Stock saw the intraday high of $23.17 and lowest of $19.675 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.09, which means current price is +1.70% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 544.87K shares, TVTX reached a trading volume of 2224389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TVTX shares is $37.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TVTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Travere Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for TVTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.96.

How has TVTX stock performed recently?

Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.05. With this latest performance, TVTX shares dropped by -20.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TVTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.33 for Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.77, while it was recorded at 23.25 for the last single week of trading, and 23.79 for the last 200 days.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.01 and a Gross Margin at +85.60. Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.43.

Return on Total Capital for TVTX is now -16.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.54. Additionally, TVTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] managed to generate an average of -$646,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Travere Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TVTX.

Insider trade positions for Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]

There are presently around $1,269 million, or 89.50% of TVTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TVTX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,831,555, which is approximately 0.132% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 4,557,867 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.11 million in TVTX stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $95.96 million in TVTX stock with ownership of nearly 11.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Travere Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Travere Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TVTX] by around 7,810,065 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 5,625,422 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 40,575,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,010,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TVTX stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,533,632 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,517,829 shares during the same period.