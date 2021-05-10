Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] moved down -1.41: Why It’s Important

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE: TME] plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $16.58 during the day while it closed the day at $16.07. The company report on April 23, 2021 that Tencent Music Entertainment Group to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 17, 2021 Eastern Time.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“Tencent Music”, “TME”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2021 after the U.S. market closes on Monday, May 17, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Tencent Music’s management will hold a conference call on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time or 8:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock has also loss -7.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TME stock has declined by -37.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.55% and lost -16.48% year-on date.

The market cap for TME stock reached $27.79 billion, with 1.66 billion shares outstanding and 589.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 35.15M shares, TME reached a trading volume of 11084096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TME shares is $27.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TME stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price from $18 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock. On January 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TME shares from 20 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tencent Music Entertainment Group is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for TME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for TME in the course of the last twelve months was 36.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

TME stock trade performance evaluation

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.75. With this latest performance, TME shares dropped by -16.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.31 for Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.90, while it was recorded at 16.47 for the last single week of trading, and 19.10 for the last 200 days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.78 and a Gross Margin at +31.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.25.

Return on Total Capital for TME is now 7.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.52. Additionally, TME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] managed to generate an average of $126,228 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group go to 1.96%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,317 million, or 70.60% of TME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TME stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 53,218,044, which is approximately 290.018% of the company’s market cap and around 9.76% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 48,112,265 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $784.23 million in TME stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $750.33 million in TME stock with ownership of nearly 8.179% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE:TME] by around 147,786,825 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 42,554,346 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 381,242,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 571,583,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TME stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,173,130 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 14,802,502 shares during the same period.