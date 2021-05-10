SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY] Revenue clocked in at $43.90 million, up 171.65% YTD: What’s Next?

SunLink Health Systems Inc. [AMEX: SSY] loss -19.39% or -0.83 points to close at $3.45 with a heavy trading volume of 10111736 shares. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Sunlink Health Systems, Inc. Announces $2 Million Expansion, Capital and Operating Improvements at Trace Regional Hospital.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: SSY) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trace Regional Hospital, has implemented its Trace Forward Capital Plan totaling approximately $2 million to expand, upgrade and improve its physical plant, patient care, ancillary services and support areas. The Trace Forward Capital Plan includes an 8-bed expansion of its Pathways Care Program, a geriatric behavioral health service, which will bring Pathways to 26 total beds. The Plan also features modernized, acute care patient rooms with renovated support areas, a complete hospital-wide replacement and upgrade of its heating and air conditioning systems, replacement of a substantial portion of the building roof, enhanced Women’s services equipment, new diagnostic equipment, additional information technology equipment and improved IT security services. In connection of these improvements Trace has recently added new ultrasound equipment and expanded telemedicine services to augment its existing digital mammography capabilities.

Marianne Johnson, Trace COO/CNO and executive in charge of the Pathways Care Program, commented, “The expansion and upgrade of our Pathways Care Program will allow us to meet the growing demand for quality senior behavioral services as well as acute care hospital services in our northeast Mississippi service area.”.

It opened the trading session at $3.88, the shares rose to $4.80 and dropped to $3.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SSY points out that the company has recorded 185.12% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -353.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.37M shares, SSY reached to a volume of 10111736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunLink Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for SSY stock

SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.00. With this latest performance, SSY shares gained by 25.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 185.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 317.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.91 for SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.47, while it was recorded at 3.50 for the last single week of trading, and 1.55 for the last 200 days.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.69 and a Gross Margin at -0.69. SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.23.

Return on Total Capital for SSY is now -1.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.51. Additionally, SSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.19.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.83.SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY]

There are presently around $4 million, or 16.90% of SSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSY stocks are: WITTENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 528,553, which is approximately -13.857% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 322,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 million in SSY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.25 million in SSY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunLink Health Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in SunLink Health Systems Inc. [AMEX:SSY] by around 69,851 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 121,428 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 802,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 993,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSY stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,351 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 35,200 shares during the same period.