Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] Stock trading around $0.77 per share: What’s Next?

Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.79 during the day while it closed the day at $0.77. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Sundial Growers to Acquire Inner Spirit Holdings and Spiritleaf Retail Cannabis Network.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) (“Sundial”) and Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (CSE: ISH) (OTCQB: INSHF) (“Inner Spirit”) are pleased to announce that they have entered into an arrangement agreement (the “Agreement”) pursuant to which Sundial will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Inner Spirit for total consideration of approximately $131 million (the “Transaction”). The combined company will continue to focus on providing quality cannabis to consumers through a responsible and disciplined approach while creating enduring value for shareholders.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Inner Spirit’s shareholders will receive, for each Inner Spirit common share held, (i) $0.30 in cash and (ii) 0.0835 of a Sundial common share (representing $0.09 per Inner Spirit common share based on the 10-day volume-weighted average price (“VWAP”) of Sundial common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market), for total consideration of $0.39 per Inner Spirit common share. The purchase price of $0.39 per Inner Spirit common share represents a premium of 54.8% to the 10-day VWAP of Inner Spirit common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) and a premium of 62.5% to the closing price of Inner Spirit common shares on the CSE on May 4, 2021. The Transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of Sundial and Inner Spirit and is expected to close early in the third quarter of 2021.

Sundial Growers Inc. stock has also loss -11.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNDL stock has declined by -32.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 342.66% and gained 61.73% year-on date.

The market cap for SNDL stock reached $1.74 billion, with 1.66 billion shares outstanding and 1.65 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 383.99M shares, SNDL reached a trading volume of 243384676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Sundial Growers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Sundial Growers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sundial Growers Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.31. With this latest performance, SNDL shares dropped by -24.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 342.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.48 for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0949, while it was recorded at 0.7753 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6872 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -175.37 and a Gross Margin at -101.17. Sundial Growers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -338.25.

Return on Total Capital for SNDL is now -29.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.54. Additionally, SNDL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] managed to generate an average of -$389,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Sundial Growers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sundial Growers Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNDL.

There are presently around $14 million, or 1.70% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 6,311,159, which is approximately 1247.157% of the company’s market cap and around 0.57% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,851,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.46 million in SNDL stocks shares; and ARROWGRASS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.79 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sundial Growers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 15,096,193 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 20,068,792 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 15,881,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,283,323 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,829,169 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 19,932,017 shares during the same period.