Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] Revenue clocked in at $230.10 million, down -21.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Skillz Inc. [NYSE: SKLZ] closed the trading session at $15.71 on 05/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.43, while the highest price level was $16.65. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Skillz Awarded “Best Places to Work” Distinction.

San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal Give Skillz High Marks in Categories Including Leadership, Communications, and Team Dynamics.

Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair competition to players worldwide, was named to the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal list of “Best Places to Work.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.45 percent and weekly performance of -10.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 35.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -64.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.67M shares, SKLZ reached to a volume of 25770046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKLZ shares is $28.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Skillz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Skillz Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on SKLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillz Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

SKLZ stock trade performance evaluation

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.33. With this latest performance, SKLZ shares dropped by -9.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.21 for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.27, while it was recorded at 16.02 for the last single week of trading, and 18.54 for the last 200 days.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Skillz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,441 million, or 49.30% of SKLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKLZ stocks are: ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC with ownership of 23,284,403, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES XI, LLC, holding 23,284,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $358.81 million in SKLZ stocks shares; and WILDCAT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $330.28 million in SKLZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

119 institutional holders increased their position in Skillz Inc. [NYSE:SKLZ] by around 142,671,802 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 22,172,698 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 6,443,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,401,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKLZ stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 112,467,401 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 16,201,677 shares during the same period.