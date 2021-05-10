Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] Is Currently -15.28 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Shake Shack Inc. [NYSE: SHAK] closed the trading session at $89.48 on 05/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $88.88, while the highest price level was $95.98. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Shake Shack Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

– Total Revenue Increased 8.5%, to $155.3 million, Compared to First Quarter 2020– Same-Shack Sales Up 5.7% Compared to Same Period Last Year; Fiscal April Up 86%– Average Weekly Sales Show Significant Improvement, Exiting First Quarter 2021 at $68,000 in Fiscal March– Digital Channels Maintain 90% Sales Retention In Fiscal April Versus Fiscal January as in-Shack Sales Grow Incrementally; Company Owned App & Web Sales Grew ~230% YoY in First Quarter 2021.

Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK) reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, a period that included 13 weeks.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.54 percent and weekly performance of -17.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 667.24K shares, SHAK reached to a volume of 3636883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHAK shares is $112.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Shake Shack Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $83 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Shake Shack Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on SHAK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shake Shack Inc. is set at 5.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.25.

SHAK stock trade performance evaluation

Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.72. With this latest performance, SHAK shares dropped by -21.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.55 for Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.08, while it was recorded at 102.95 for the last single week of trading, and 88.94 for the last 200 days.

Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.81 and a Gross Margin at +7.20. Shake Shack Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.06.

Return on Total Capital for SHAK is now -3.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.51. Additionally, SHAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] managed to generate an average of -$5,675 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 53.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Shake Shack Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Shake Shack Inc. posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shake Shack Inc. go to -6.07%.

Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,959 million, or 98.50% of SHAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHAK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,722,591, which is approximately 2.866% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,698,851 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $390.67 million in SHAK stocks shares; and GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC, currently with $313.7 million in SHAK stock with ownership of nearly -0.679% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shake Shack Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Shake Shack Inc. [NYSE:SHAK] by around 2,598,089 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 2,692,936 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 32,188,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,479,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHAK stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 970,265 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 890,844 shares during the same period.