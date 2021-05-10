Raymond James slashes price target on American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] – find out why.

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] gained 2.37% on the last trading session, reaching $22.00 price per share at the time. The company report on May 7, 2021 that American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Chief Revenue Officer Vasu Raja will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 2021 Industrials & Materials Conference Wednesday, May 12, at noon CT.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

A live audio webcast of the conference will be available at aa.com/investorrelations.

American Airlines Group Inc. represents 634.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.84 billion with the latest information. AAL stock price has been found in the range of $21.27 to $22.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 42.10M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 31936600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $18.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $25, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08.

Trading performance analysis for AAL stock

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.29. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -6.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.26 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.46, while it was recorded at 21.69 for the last single week of trading, and 16.31 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -65.68 and a Gross Margin at -42.21. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.25.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now -33.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.40. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] managed to generate an average of -$86,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Airlines Group Inc. posted -7.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -7.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

There are presently around $7,081 million, or 52.90% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,198,918, which is approximately 9.98% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 47,666,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $750.15 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly 10.883% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 332 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 69,616,623 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 20,500,103 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 239,383,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 329,499,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,987,961 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 6,994,129 shares during the same period.