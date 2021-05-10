Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] moved up 21.92: Why It’s Important

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NASDAQ: PHIO] price surged by 21.92 percent to reach at $0.48. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the ASGCT and ASCO Annual Meetings.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform, announced new data to be presented at the upcoming 24th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT), which is being held on May 11 – May 14, 2021, and the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which is being held on June 4 – 8, 2021.

A sum of 20689636 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.17M shares. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares reached a high of $2.85 and dropped to a low of $2.16 until finishing in the latest session at $2.67.

Guru’s Opinion on Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

PHIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.58. With this latest performance, PHIO shares dropped by -3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.15 for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.64, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 2.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for PHIO is now -88.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.93. Additionally, PHIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] managed to generate an average of -$879,400 per employee.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

PHIO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. posted -4.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.4/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHIO.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.70% of PHIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHIO stocks are: GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 101,401, which is approximately 376.553% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in PHIO stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $0.15 million in PHIO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NASDAQ:PHIO] by around 290,924 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 80,326 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 58,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 313,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHIO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 205,744 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 80,326 shares during the same period.