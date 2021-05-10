Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. [UEPS] stock Resumed by B. Riley FBR analyst, price target now $5

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: UEPS] loss -11.81% or -0.62 points to close at $4.63 with a heavy trading volume of 1520163 shares. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 7, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/77397.

It opened the trading session at $5.20, the shares rose to $5.20 and dropped to $4.545, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UEPS points out that the company has recorded 53.82% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -61.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 314.16K shares, UEPS reached to a volume of 1520163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. [UEPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEPS shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on UEPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for UEPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55.

Trading performance analysis for UEPS stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. [UEPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.76. With this latest performance, UEPS shares dropped by -23.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.93 for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. [UEPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.57, while it was recorded at 5.27 for the last single week of trading, and 4.24 for the last 200 days.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. [UEPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. [UEPS] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.49 and a Gross Margin at +24.73. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -63.12.

Return on Total Capital for UEPS is now -5.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. [UEPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.43. Additionally, UEPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. [UEPS] managed to generate an average of -$33,153 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. [UEPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -233.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UEPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. [UEPS]

There are presently around $65 million, or 44.00% of UEPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UEPS stocks are: RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,132,622, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; KABOUTER MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,845,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.69 million in UEPS stocks shares; and THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC, currently with $6.22 million in UEPS stock with ownership of nearly -35.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:UEPS] by around 2,865,060 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 5,039,725 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 4,419,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,324,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UEPS stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 495,124 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,519,567 shares during the same period.