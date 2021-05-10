Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP] Stock trading around $19.03 per share: What’s Next?

Nam Tai Property Inc. [NYSE: NTP] gained 14.71% on the last trading session, reaching $19.03 price per share at the time. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Nam Tai Property Inc. Reports Q1 2021 Results.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (“Nam Tai” or the “Company”) (NYSE Symbol: NTP) announced its unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

KEY HIGHLIGHTS.

Nam Tai Property Inc. represents 39.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $747.69 million with the latest information. NTP stock price has been found in the range of $16.32 to $19.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 289.82K shares, NTP reached a trading volume of 1274399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nam Tai Property Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.38.

Trading performance analysis for NTP stock

Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.06. With this latest performance, NTP shares gained by 56.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 297.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 298.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.06 for Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.44, while it was recorded at 16.35 for the last single week of trading, and 8.49 for the last 200 days.

Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.36 and a Gross Margin at +55.72. Nam Tai Property Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.04.

Return on Total Capital for NTP is now 5.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.53. Additionally, NTP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP] managed to generate an average of $141,378 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Nam Tai Property Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nam Tai Property Inc. go to 12.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP]

There are presently around $209 million, or 17.70% of NTP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTP stocks are: IAT REINSURANCE CO LTD. with ownership of 5,774,800, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 25.50% of the total institutional ownership; ISZO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 4,152,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.89 million in NTP stocks shares; and KAHN BROTHERS GROUP INC /DE/, currently with $21.83 million in NTP stock with ownership of nearly -6.886% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nam Tai Property Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Nam Tai Property Inc. [NYSE:NTP] by around 858,644 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 751,524 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 11,000,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,611,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTP stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 380,643 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 574,784 shares during the same period.