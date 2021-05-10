MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] is 46.94% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ: MGI] gained 22.78% on the last trading session, reaching $8.03 price per share at the time. The company report on May 7, 2021 that MoneyGram International, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 7, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/77836.

MoneyGram International Inc. represents 78.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $661.91 million with the latest information. MGI stock price has been found in the range of $6.48 to $8.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, MGI reached a trading volume of 21565851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGI shares is $6.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGI stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for MoneyGram International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for MoneyGram International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3.50 to $1, while Northland Capital kept a Market Perform rating on MGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyGram International Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGI in the course of the last twelve months was 11.72.

Trading performance analysis for MGI stock

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.38. With this latest performance, MGI shares gained by 20.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 408.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.79 for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.88, while it was recorded at 6.94 for the last single week of trading, and 5.71 for the last 200 days.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.42 and a Gross Margin at +41.06. MoneyGram International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.65.

Return on Total Capital for MGI is now 11.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.35. Additionally, MGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] managed to generate an average of -$3,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 120.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MoneyGram International Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MoneyGram International Inc. go to 8.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]

There are presently around $246 million, or 49.00% of MGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,368,719, which is approximately -0.794% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,178,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.79 million in MGI stocks shares; and PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $19.67 million in MGI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MoneyGram International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ:MGI] by around 16,317,637 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 5,797,125 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 15,575,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,690,306 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGI stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,318,097 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,930,337 shares during the same period.