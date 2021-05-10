MEDNAX Inc. [MD] Revenue clocked in at $1.73 billion, up 30.81% YTD: What’s Next?

MEDNAX Inc. [NYSE: MD] price surged by 19.96 percent to reach at $5.34. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Mednax Reports First Quarter Results.

Mednax, Inc. (NYSE: MD), the national medical group specializing in prenatal, neonatal, and pediatric services, reported earnings from continuing operations of $0.06 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, Mednax reported Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.24.

For the 2021 first quarter, Mednax reported the following results from continuing operations:.

A sum of 2706012 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 913.80K shares. MEDNAX Inc. shares reached a high of $32.71 and dropped to a low of $28.73 until finishing in the latest session at $32.10.

The one-year MD stock forecast points to a potential downside of -49.3. The average equity rating for MD stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MEDNAX Inc. [MD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MD shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for MEDNAX Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2020, representing the official price target for MEDNAX Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $33, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on MD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MEDNAX Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for MD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for MD in the course of the last twelve months was 16.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

MD Stock Performance Analysis:

MEDNAX Inc. [MD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.96. With this latest performance, MD shares gained by 25.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 136.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.29 for MEDNAX Inc. [MD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.48, while it was recorded at 27.68 for the last single week of trading, and 21.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MEDNAX Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MEDNAX Inc. [MD] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.92 and a Gross Margin at +24.27. MEDNAX Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.55.

Return on Total Capital for MD is now 5.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MEDNAX Inc. [MD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 241.44. Additionally, MD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 238.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MEDNAX Inc. [MD] managed to generate an average of -$1,210 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.MEDNAX Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

MD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MEDNAX Inc. posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEDNAX Inc. go to 1.29%.

MEDNAX Inc. [MD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,520 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,377,791, which is approximately 5.571% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,918,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $238.66 million in MD stocks shares; and STARBOARD VALUE LP, currently with $226.12 million in MD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MEDNAX Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in MEDNAX Inc. [NYSE:MD] by around 17,873,664 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 14,962,952 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 61,338,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,175,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MD stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,292,074 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 5,100,563 shares during the same period.