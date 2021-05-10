Market cap of Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] reaches 22.69M – now what?

Regional Health Properties Inc. [AMEX: RHE] traded at a high on 05/07/21, posting a 24.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.60. The company report on April 2, 2021 that Regional Health Properties Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHEpA), a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term care, reported results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 54696897 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Regional Health Properties Inc. stands at 75.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 33.65%.

The market cap for RHE stock reached $22.69 million, with 1.69 million shares outstanding and 1.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, RHE reached a trading volume of 54696897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regional Health Properties Inc. is set at 3.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for RHE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for RHE in the course of the last twelve months was 28.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has RHE stock performed recently?

Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 157.62. With this latest performance, RHE shares gained by 248.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1238.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1476.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RHE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.32 for Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.21, while it was recorded at 15.52 for the last single week of trading, and 3.40 for the last 200 days.

Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.05 and a Gross Margin at +39.27. Regional Health Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.44.

Return on Total Capital for RHE is now 2.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 813.43. Additionally, RHE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] managed to generate an average of -$37,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Regional Health Properties Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE]

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.50% of RHE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RHE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,697, which is approximately 216.517% of the company’s market cap and around 10.58% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 35,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.54 million in RHE stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $32000.0 in RHE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regional Health Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Regional Health Properties Inc. [AMEX:RHE] by around 62,944 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 4,178 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 10,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RHE stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,841 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 4,178 shares during the same period.