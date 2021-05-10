Market cap of Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] reaches 40.97B – now what?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.08% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.63%. The company report on April 30, 2021 that Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce a Constituent Change to The Cushing® MLP High Income Index.

Cushing® Asset Management, LP, and Swank Capital, LLC, announce an upcoming interim change to the constituents of The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (the “Index”). On February 16, 2021, Index constituents Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) announced that they had entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger that, if approved by at least a majority of ENBL common unitholders, would result in ENBL common units ceasing to be publicly traded. The parties subsequently announced that a majority of ENBL common unitholders have delivered written consents approving the Merger Agreement and, accordingly, the merger closing may occur as early as May 10, 2021. Per the Index’s methodology guide, this event will result in a constituent replacement. Accordingly, after the market closes on May 7, 2021, and effective on May 10, 2021, Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) will replace ENBL as a constituent of the Index at ENBL’s then-current weight.

There will be no changes to the remaining constituents of the Index due to this event.

Over the last 12 months, KMI stock rose by 19.41%. The one-year Kinder Morgan Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.65. The average equity rating for KMI stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.97 billion, with 2.26 billion shares outstanding and 1.95 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.66M shares, KMI stock reached a trading volume of 13362261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $17.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $16 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 25.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

KMI Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.63. With this latest performance, KMI shares gained by 6.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.27 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.45, while it was recorded at 17.49 for the last single week of trading, and 14.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinder Morgan Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.29 and a Gross Margin at +37.32. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.92.

Return on Total Capital for KMI is now 4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.31. Additionally, KMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] managed to generate an average of $10,072 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

KMI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kinder Morgan Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to 1.63%.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,405 million, or 62.50% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 164,471,379, which is approximately -2.681% of the company’s market cap and around 12.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 159,416,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.81 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.05 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly 5.789% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 594 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 122,548,371 shares. Additionally, 521 investors decreased positions by around 105,782,327 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 1,154,398,751 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,382,729,449 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,489,310 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 9,917,475 shares during the same period.