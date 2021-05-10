Market Analysts see Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Recro Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: REPH] gained 16.33% or 0.41 points to close at $2.92 with a heavy trading volume of 1020400 shares. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Recro Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Revenues of $16.8 Million Represent an Increase of 70% Compared to Q4 2020 Revenue.

Multiple New Business Agreements Signed.

It opened the trading session at $2.55, the shares rose to $3.15 and dropped to $2.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for REPH points out that the company has recorded 82.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -95.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 472.82K shares, REPH reached to a volume of 1020400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH]:

Stephens have made an estimate for Recro Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2019, representing the official price target for Recro Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on REPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recro Pharma Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for REPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for REPH in the course of the last twelve months was 180.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.40.

Trading performance analysis for REPH stock

Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.36. With this latest performance, REPH shares dropped by -9.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.66 for Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.15, while it was recorded at 2.65 for the last single week of trading, and 2.91 for the last 200 days.

Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.59 and a Gross Margin at +14.71. Recro Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.36.

Return on Total Capital for REPH is now -6.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.73. Additionally, REPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 106.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH] managed to generate an average of -$148,654 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Recro Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Recro Pharma Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,000.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Recro Pharma Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH]

There are presently around $37 million, or 62.50% of REPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,405,038, which is approximately 3.845% of the company’s market cap and around 12.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,379,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.46 million in REPH stocks shares; and PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3.25 million in REPH stock with ownership of nearly 464.276% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Recro Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Recro Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:REPH] by around 3,805,692 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 2,132,873 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 8,873,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,811,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REPH stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,339,472 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,278,010 shares during the same period.