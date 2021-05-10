Market Analysts see CarGurus Inc. [CARG] gaining to $34. Time to buy?

CarGurus Inc. [NASDAQ: CARG] traded at a high on 05/07/21, posting a 13.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $27.35. The company report on May 7, 2021 that CarGurus Announces First Quarter 2021 Results.

First Quarter Highlights:.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Total revenue of $171.4 million, an increase of 9% year-over-year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4250177 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CarGurus Inc. stands at 5.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.75%.

The market cap for CARG stock reached $3.27 billion, with 113.30 million shares outstanding and 86.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, CARG reached a trading volume of 4250177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CarGurus Inc. [CARG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARG shares is $34.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for CarGurus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for CarGurus Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarGurus Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARG in the course of the last twelve months was 21.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.00.

How has CARG stock performed recently?

CarGurus Inc. [CARG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.82. With this latest performance, CARG shares gained by 9.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.19 for CarGurus Inc. [CARG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.86, while it was recorded at 24.70 for the last single week of trading, and 26.25 for the last 200 days.

CarGurus Inc. [CARG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarGurus Inc. [CARG] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.38 and a Gross Margin at +91.33. CarGurus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.06.

Return on Total Capital for CARG is now 27.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CarGurus Inc. [CARG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.71. Additionally, CARG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CarGurus Inc. [CARG] managed to generate an average of $93,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.23.CarGurus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings analysis for CarGurus Inc. [CARG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CarGurus Inc. posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 137.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarGurus Inc. go to 25.20%.

Insider trade positions for CarGurus Inc. [CARG]

There are presently around $2,245 million, or 97.80% of CARG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,634,124, which is approximately 15.538% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, holding 8,567,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $206.31 million in CARG stocks shares; and MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE, currently with $184.29 million in CARG stock with ownership of nearly 0.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CarGurus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in CarGurus Inc. [NASDAQ:CARG] by around 19,954,610 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 17,941,427 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 55,330,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,226,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARG stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,906,995 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 9,372,125 shares during the same period.