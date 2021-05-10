Market Analysts see Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] gaining to $140. Time to buy?

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] traded at a high on 05/07/21, posting a 18.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $154.23. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Bill.com to Acquire Divvy, a Leader in Spend Management for SMBs.

Extends platform for customers to manage all B2B spend in one place.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Significantly expands addressable market opportunity.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3906261 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bill.com Holdings Inc. stands at 7.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.39%.

The market cap for BILL stock reached $12.73 billion, with 81.52 million shares outstanding and 78.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, BILL reached a trading volume of 3906261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $164.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $105 to $150, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on BILL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bill.com Holdings Inc. is set at 9.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 69.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 47.87.

How has BILL stock performed recently?

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, BILL shares dropped by -2.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.72 for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.74, while it was recorded at 144.81 for the last single week of trading, and 126.11 for the last 200 days.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.70 and a Gross Margin at +75.16. Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.73.

Return on Total Capital for BILL is now -7.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.32. Additionally, BILL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] managed to generate an average of -$50,309 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]

There are presently around $10,742 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 9,061,736, which is approximately -11.056% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,349,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $827.59 million in BILL stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $797.52 million in BILL stock with ownership of nearly 1.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bill.com Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL] by around 15,278,609 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 15,574,840 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 51,567,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,420,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILL stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,109,724 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,704,053 shares during the same period.