loanDepot Inc. [LDI] moved down -12.17: Why It’s Important

loanDepot Inc. [NYSE: LDI] slipped around -2.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $14.94 at the close of the session, down -12.17%. The company report on May 3, 2021 that loanDepot, Inc. Class A to Host Earnings Call.

loanDepot, Inc. Class A (NYSE:LDI) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/78296.

Compared to the average trading volume of 814.45K shares, LDI reached a trading volume of 1347464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about loanDepot Inc. [LDI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LDI shares is $22.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LDI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for loanDepot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for loanDepot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on LDI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for loanDepot Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for LDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01.

How has LDI stock performed recently?

loanDepot Inc. [LDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.70.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.42 for loanDepot Inc. [LDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.11, while it was recorded at 17.62 for the last single week of trading.

loanDepot Inc. [LDI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for loanDepot Inc. [LDI]

2 institutional holders increased their position in loanDepot Inc. [NYSE:LDI] by around 18,050 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LDI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,050 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.