Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] Stock trading around $7.74 per share: What’s Next?

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.98% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.94%. The company report on May 6, 2021 that White Gold Corp. Outlines Significant Gold Anomalies at the Nolan Property, Yukon, Canada.

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTC: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) is pleased to announce significant soil geochemistry results from the Company’s 2020 exploration program outlining significant gold anomalies on its Nolan property, located approximately 50km west of Dawson City, Yukon and 15km east of the Alaska border. The Nolan is a large property comprised of 2,219 claims across 43,778 hectares in the active Sixtymile placer gold camp on which several kilometre scale gold anomalies have now been identified. This work formed part of the Company’s 2020 exploration program backed by strategic partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) on its extensive 420,000 hectare land package in the prolific White Gold District, Yukon, Canada.

Over the last 12 months, KGC stock rose by 9.01%. The one-year Kinross Gold Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.28. The average equity rating for KGC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.85 billion, with 1.26 billion shares outstanding and 1.26 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.38M shares, KGC stock reached a trading volume of 13835461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $11.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.25, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on KGC stock. On June 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for KGC shares from 7 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

KGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.94. With this latest performance, KGC shares gained by 3.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.40 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.01, while it was recorded at 7.45 for the last single week of trading, and 7.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinross Gold Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.90 and a Gross Margin at +35.41. Kinross Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.86.

Return on Total Capital for KGC is now 16.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.30. Additionally, KGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.11.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

KGC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kinross Gold Corporation posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinross Gold Corporation go to -7.40%.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,720 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 92,341,472, which is approximately -35.97% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 38,363,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $291.18 million in KGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $276.75 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly -0.752% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinross Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 73,174,821 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 117,095,052 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 431,658,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 621,928,828 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,003,808 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 4,708,570 shares during the same period.