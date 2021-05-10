iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] Revenue clocked in at $2.95 billion, up 74.42% YTD: What’s Next?

iHeartMedia Inc. [NASDAQ: IHRT] surged by $2.78 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $23.39 during the day while it closed the day at $22.64. The company report on May 7, 2021 that iHeartMedia, Inc. Reports Results for 2021 First Quarter.

iHeartMedia, Inc. (Nasdaq: IHRT) reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights:.

iHeartMedia Inc. stock has also gained 18.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IHRT stock has inclined by 61.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 168.56% and gained 74.42% year-on date.

The market cap for IHRT stock reached $3.16 billion, with 71.36 million shares outstanding and 52.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, IHRT reached a trading volume of 3119950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IHRT shares is $23.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IHRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for iHeartMedia Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for iHeartMedia Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on IHRT stock. On March 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IHRT shares from 13 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iHeartMedia Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for IHRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for IHRT in the course of the last twelve months was 24.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

IHRT stock trade performance evaluation

iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.29. With this latest performance, IHRT shares gained by 27.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 168.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 223.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IHRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.12 for iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.98, while it was recorded at 20.30 for the last single week of trading, and 12.54 for the last 200 days.

iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.42 and a Gross Margin at +46.88. iHeartMedia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.94.

Return on Total Capital for IHRT is now 0.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 663.61. Additionally, IHRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 652.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] managed to generate an average of -$187,716 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.iHeartMedia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iHeartMedia Inc. posted -11.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4,540.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IHRT.

iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,144 million, or 75.60% of IHRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IHRT stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 44,055,605, which is approximately 0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,757,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.06 million in IHRT stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $139.26 million in IHRT stock with ownership of nearly -0.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iHeartMedia Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in iHeartMedia Inc. [NASDAQ:IHRT] by around 9,970,202 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 7,711,526 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 90,291,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,973,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IHRT stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,495,352 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,634,975 shares during the same period.