General Electric Company [GE] is 23.15% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] traded at a high on 05/07/21, posting a 0.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.30. The company report on May 6, 2021 that GE Healthcare Acquires Zionexa; Molecular Imaging Agent Aims to Enable More Targeted Treatment for Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients.

GE Healthcare to scale Zionexa’s FDA-approved PET imaging agent, Cerianna (fluoroestradiol F-18), used as an adjunct to biopsy for the detection of estrogen receptor (ER) positive lesions to help inform treatment selection for patients with recurrent or metastatic breast cancer.

Aims to make Cerianna available to 75% of metastatic breast cancer patients in the U.S. by 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 53532976 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of General Electric Company stands at 2.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.56%.

The market cap for GE stock reached $117.56 billion, with 8.77 billion shares outstanding and 8.75 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 76.52M shares, GE reached a trading volume of 53532976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Electric Company [GE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $13 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on GE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.36.

How has GE stock performed recently?

General Electric Company [GE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, GE shares dropped by -1.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.03 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.27, while it was recorded at 13.26 for the last single week of trading, and 9.89 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Company [GE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.83 and a Gross Margin at +25.04. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.09.

Return on Total Capital for GE is now 2.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Electric Company [GE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 220.58. Additionally, GE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Electric Company [GE] managed to generate an average of $32,557 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for General Electric Company [GE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, General Electric Company posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE.

Insider trade positions for General Electric Company [GE]

There are presently around $72,580 million, or 63.80% of GE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 681,876,091, which is approximately -7.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 646,951,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.55 billion in GE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.49 billion in GE stock with ownership of nearly 0.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Electric Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 904 institutional holders increased their position in General Electric Company [NYSE:GE] by around 451,962,641 shares. Additionally, 835 investors decreased positions by around 311,672,977 shares, while 261 investors held positions by with 4,730,655,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,494,291,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GE stock had 210 new institutional investments in for a total of 100,262,788 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 29,039,788 shares during the same period.