For Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] surged by $1.88 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $13.80 during the day while it closed the day at $13.70. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Qurate Retail, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Company Generates Outstanding Revenue and Profit Growth at All Businesses.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) reported first quarter 2021 results (1).

Qurate Retail Inc. stock has also gained 15.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QRTEA stock has inclined by 4.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 128.40% and gained 24.89% year-on date.

The market cap for QRTEA stock reached $5.84 billion, with 413.00 million shares outstanding and 381.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, QRTEA reached a trading volume of 8388667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $10 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $9, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on QRTEA stock. On April 21, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for QRTEA shares from 10 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 3.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

QRTEA stock trade performance evaluation

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.13. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares gained by 15.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 128.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 183.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.58 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.19, while it was recorded at 12.18 for the last single week of trading, and 9.95 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.09 and a Gross Margin at +24.38. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.49.

Return on Total Capital for QRTEA is now 12.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.47. Additionally, QRTEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] managed to generate an average of $54,234 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qurate Retail Inc. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,362 million, or 97.80% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 59,343,040, which is approximately -3.212% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,681,568 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $410.11 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $267.36 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly 17.881% of the company’s market capitalization.

182 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 30,367,359 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 32,647,546 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 305,895,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 368,910,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,155,107 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 3,404,240 shares during the same period.