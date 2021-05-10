For JFrog Ltd. [FROG], Analyst sees a rise to $75. What next?

JFrog Ltd. [NASDAQ: FROG] plunged by -$6.14 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $37.968 during the day while it closed the day at $35.91. The company report on May 7, 2021 that JFrog Honored as One of the 2021 Bay Area Best Places to Work.

JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the liquid software company, announced that it has been recognized as one of the 2021 Bay Area Best Places to Work by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal.

The annual Bay Area Best Places to Work list is based on surveys of thousands of employees to identify the companies with the most engaged teams. Companies were evaluated and ranked for numerous values including a collaborative culture, benefits, compensation and being a fun workplace. Company rankings were grouped by size of company. JFrog ranked 22 out of 50 Bay Area companies in the mid-size category.

JFrog Ltd. stock has also loss -26.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FROG stock has declined by -46.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.03% and lost -42.85% year-on date.

The market cap for FROG stock reached $3.46 billion, with 91.88 million shares outstanding and 60.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, FROG reached a trading volume of 4962861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JFrog Ltd. [FROG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FROG shares is $75.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FROG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for JFrog Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for JFrog Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JFrog Ltd. is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for FROG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.20.

FROG stock trade performance evaluation

JFrog Ltd. [FROG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.76. With this latest performance, FROG shares dropped by -27.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.03% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FROG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.03 for JFrog Ltd. [FROG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.36, while it was recorded at 42.52 for the last single week of trading.

JFrog Ltd. [FROG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JFrog Ltd. [FROG] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.71 and a Gross Margin at +80.70. JFrog Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.24.

Return on Total Capital for FROG is now -3.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JFrog Ltd. [FROG] managed to generate an average of -$13,436 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.JFrog Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JFrog Ltd. [FROG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FROG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JFrog Ltd. go to -14.80%.

JFrog Ltd. [FROG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,891 million, or 54.00% of FROG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FROG stocks are: SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C. with ownership of 8,102,173, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 20.30% of the total institutional ownership; INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC, holding 6,012,866 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $252.84 million in FROG stocks shares; and SCALE MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $239.57 million in FROG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JFrog Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in JFrog Ltd. [NASDAQ:FROG] by around 20,822,958 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 5,072,989 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 19,067,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,963,631 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FROG stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,819,647 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,133,901 shares during the same period.