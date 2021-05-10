Fisker Inc. [FSR] Is Currently -0.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] loss -0.18% or -0.02 points to close at $11.28 with a heavy trading volume of 11071929 shares. The company report on May 8, 2021 that Fisker Announces Timing of First Quarter 2021 Results; Initiates Q&A Platform; Reaffirms Ocean Start of Production in Q4 2022.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR, or “Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, May 17, 2021. The release will be followed by a conference call at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET). Speakers on the call will be Henrik Fisker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Burkhard Huhnke, Chief Technology Officer of Fisker Inc.

The conference call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events and Presentations page of Fisker’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.fiskerinc.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call and will remain on the website for 12 months thereafter.

It opened the trading session at $11.36, the shares rose to $11.6389 and dropped to $10.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FSR points out that the company has recorded 3.30% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -29.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 20.24M shares, FSR reached to a volume of 11071929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.94 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22.

Trading performance analysis for FSR stock

Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.02. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -29.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.97 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.60, while it was recorded at 11.64 for the last single week of trading, and 15.45 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for FSR is now -8.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.25. Additionally, FSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] managed to generate an average of -$541,000 per employee.Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 75.70 and a Current Ratio set at 75.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fisker Inc. [FSR]

There are presently around $668 million, or 38.30% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 12,946,324, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.67% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,553,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.26 million in FSR stocks shares; and MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $40.49 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fisker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 48,216,164 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 12,361,207 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 1,484,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,092,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,097,120 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 8,112,758 shares during the same period.