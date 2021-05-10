F-star Therapeutics Inc. [FSTX] fell -27.76% so far this year. What now?

F-star Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FSTX] traded at a low on 05/07/21, posting a -19.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.13. The company report on May 7, 2021 that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $65 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSTX) (the “Company” or “F-star”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next generation immunotherapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer, announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 9,285,715 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $7.00 per share. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are being sold by F-star. In addition, F-star has granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,392,857 additional shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about May 11, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The proceeds from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by F-star, are expected to be $65.0 million.

F-star intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents, for working capital and general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, clinical trials, research and development activities and capital expenditures.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2174094 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of F-star Therapeutics Inc. stands at 8.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.20%.

The market cap for FSTX stock reached $63.81 million, with 9.10 million shares outstanding and 2.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 115.88K shares, FSTX reached a trading volume of 2174094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F-star Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. [FSTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.34. With this latest performance, FSTX shares dropped by -33.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.03 for F-star Therapeutics Inc. [FSTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.76, while it was recorded at 8.93 for the last single week of trading, and 7.76 for the last 200 days.

F-star Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, F-star Therapeutics Inc. posted -1.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -145.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSTX.

There are presently around $13 million, or 33.50% of FSTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSTX stocks are: ATLAS VENTURE ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 574,996, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 388,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.44 million in FSTX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.61 million in FSTX stock with ownership of nearly 40.627% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in F-star Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FSTX] by around 974,630 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 324,076 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 144,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,442,857 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSTX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 640,260 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 34,162 shares during the same period.