Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] moved up 21.73: Why It’s Important

Epizyme Inc. [NASDAQ: EPZM] surged by $1.48 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $8.40 during the day while it closed the day at $8.29. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Epizyme Provides Business Update and Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Total Revenue of $7.6 Million for 1Q 2021; TAZVERIK® Net Product Revenues of $6.2 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Ongoing TAZVERIK Clinical Trials in both Follicular Lymphoma and Prostate Cancer Demonstrate Encouraging Preliminary Safety and Activity Data.

Epizyme Inc. stock has also gained 6.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EPZM stock has declined by -24.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.72% and lost -23.66% year-on date.

The market cap for EPZM stock reached $871.86 million, with 101.60 million shares outstanding and 82.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, EPZM reached a trading volume of 3129383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]:

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Epizyme Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Epizyme Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on EPZM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Epizyme Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55.

EPZM stock trade performance evaluation

Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.15. With this latest performance, EPZM shares dropped by -1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.38 for Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.46, while it was recorded at 7.61 for the last single week of trading, and 11.30 for the last 200 days.

Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] shares currently have an operating margin of -1430.12 and a Gross Margin at +42.56. Epizyme Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1469.95.

Return on Total Capital for EPZM is now -54.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.17. Additionally, EPZM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] managed to generate an average of -$762,151 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Epizyme Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Epizyme Inc. posted -0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Epizyme Inc. go to 38.00%.

Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $658 million, or 99.00% of EPZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPZM stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 15,208,527, which is approximately 0.93% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 9,450,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.36 million in EPZM stocks shares; and RP MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $62.42 million in EPZM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Epizyme Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Epizyme Inc. [NASDAQ:EPZM] by around 12,241,889 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 8,092,261 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 76,288,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,622,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPZM stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,049,017 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,873,746 shares during the same period.