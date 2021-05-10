Drive Shack Inc. [DS] gain 17.65% so far this year. What now?

Drive Shack Inc. [NYSE: DS] traded at a low on 05/07/21, posting a -17.65 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.80. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Drive Shack, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Drive Shack, Inc. (NYSE:DS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 7, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/78333.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10388248 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Drive Shack Inc. stands at 6.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.60%.

The market cap for DS stock reached $263.09 million, with 91.29 million shares outstanding and 81.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, DS reached a trading volume of 10388248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Drive Shack Inc. [DS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DS shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Drive Shack Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Drive Shack Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on DS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Drive Shack Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for DS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20.

How has DS stock performed recently?

Drive Shack Inc. [DS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.89. With this latest performance, DS shares dropped by -19.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.95 for Drive Shack Inc. [DS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.12, while it was recorded at 3.28 for the last single week of trading, and 2.18 for the last 200 days.

Drive Shack Inc. [DS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Drive Shack Inc. [DS] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.89 and a Gross Margin at -2.16. Drive Shack Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.62.

Return on Total Capital for DS is now -10.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -149.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Drive Shack Inc. [DS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,571.82. Additionally, DS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Drive Shack Inc. [DS] managed to generate an average of -$18,344 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Drive Shack Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Drive Shack Inc. [DS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Drive Shack Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Drive Shack Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Drive Shack Inc. [DS]

There are presently around $84 million, or 29.80% of DS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 5,646,535, which is approximately -0.935% of the company’s market cap and around 6.30% of the total institutional ownership; AMERICAN ASSETS CAPITAL ADVISERS, LLC, holding 4,024,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.68 million in DS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.14 million in DS stock with ownership of nearly 1.411% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Drive Shack Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Drive Shack Inc. [NYSE:DS] by around 4,382,362 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 1,966,937 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 18,410,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,759,352 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DS stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 922,846 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 698,202 shares during the same period.