Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] fell -2.94% so far this year. What now?

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: COCP] closed the trading session at $1.32 on 05/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.30, while the highest price level was $1.40. The company report on May 8, 2021 that Cocrystal Pharma Announces Closing of $40 Million Bought Deal.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP), (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of influenza viruses, coronaviruses, hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses, announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 26,000,000 shares of common stock of the Company, at a price to the public of $1.54 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.94 percent and weekly performance of 11.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 57.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.06M shares, COCP reached to a volume of 20180625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for COCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

COCP stock trade performance evaluation

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.86. With this latest performance, COCP shares dropped by -10.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.20 for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4105, while it was recorded at 1.5140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4123 for the last 200 days.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] shares currently have an operating margin of -475.97. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -479.05.

Return on Total Capital for COCP is now -24.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.14. Additionally, COCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.71.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.00 and a Current Ratio set at 25.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COCP.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14 million, or 14.20% of COCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COCP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,949,980, which is approximately 3.284% of the company’s market cap and around 27.86% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,957,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.74 million in COCP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.55 million in COCP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:COCP] by around 1,009,535 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 5,044,127 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 4,112,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,166,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COCP stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 103,204 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 2,898,546 shares during the same period.