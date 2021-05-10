Appian Corporation [APPN] is -45.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Appian Corporation [NASDAQ: APPN] price plunged by -10.78 percent to reach at -$10.66. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Appian Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Cloud subscription revenue increased 38% year-over-year to $39.1 millionSubscriptions revenue increased 26% year-over-year to $63.8 million.

Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

A sum of 2959506 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 889.20K shares. Appian Corporation shares reached a high of $98.9538 and dropped to a low of $86.00 until finishing in the latest session at $88.27.

The one-year APPN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.81. The average equity rating for APPN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Appian Corporation [APPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPN shares is $144.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Appian Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Appian Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $84, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on APPN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Appian Corporation is set at 8.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.00.

APPN Stock Performance Analysis:

Appian Corporation [APPN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.16. With this latest performance, APPN shares dropped by -34.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.84 for Appian Corporation [APPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.63, while it was recorded at 102.26 for the last single week of trading, and 119.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Appian Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Appian Corporation [APPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.44 and a Gross Margin at +68.93. Appian Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.99.

Return on Total Capital for APPN is now -12.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Appian Corporation [APPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.59. Additionally, APPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Appian Corporation [APPN] managed to generate an average of -$22,929 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Appian Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

APPN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Appian Corporation posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 52.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPN.

Appian Corporation [APPN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,944 million, or 77.70% of APPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPN stocks are: ABDIEL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP with ownership of 6,131,078, which is approximately -23.927% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 5,955,524 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $589.18 million in APPN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $343.54 million in APPN stock with ownership of nearly 3.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Appian Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Appian Corporation [NASDAQ:APPN] by around 4,411,111 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 5,817,374 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 19,528,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,757,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPN stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,238,259 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 553,852 shares during the same period.